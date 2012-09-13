Sensex gains 43 pts in early trade

The BSE benchmark Sensex rose for the seventh day in a row by adding nearly 43 points in early trade today on sustained buying by funds and retailers amid a firm trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share barometer,which has gained over 688 points in the past six sessions,added 42.56 points,or 0.24 per cent,to 18,024.86 with PSU,capital goods and auto sectors leading the gains.

The wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty traded marginally up by 1.65 points,or 0.03 per cent,to 5,432.65.

Brokers said sustained buying by funds amid a firming trend in Asian markets mainly influenced the trading sentiment.

In Asia,Tokyo Exchange led the gain as investors awaited the outcome of a US central bank policy meeting widely expected to see the announcement of further easing measures,they said.

Meanwhile,Japan’s Nikkei was up by 0.46 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index by 0.10 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.07 per cent higher in yesterday’s trade.

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.1 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was flat.

Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday,erasing early gains,as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy.

Asian shares steadied in choppy trade ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision later in the day.

India RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan to attend the launch of interbank mobile payment service of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd. (0630 GMT)

The government is likely to consider the proposal to sell state stakes in Hindustan Copper,Oil India,Nalco,Neyveli Lignite,and MMTC at a meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs on Friday.

ICICI Bank Ltd cut interest rates on retail fixed deposits by 0.50 percent for tenures ranging from 91 days to less than 5 years.

Non-resident Indian deposit inflows fell to $822 million in July,from $1.7 billion in June and $2.8 billion in May,data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

The RBI sold $785 million and did not buy any dollars in July,compared with net sales of $50 million in the previous month,data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

An inter-ministerial group is set to recommend de-allocation of some coal blocks awarded to private firms out of 29 cases under review and other punitive action will be taken against several others,government sources said.

India has suspended environmental clearances given to 93 iron ore mines in Goa state,federal Environment Minister Jayanthi Natarajan,told Reuters on Wednesday. Reliance Industries may submit a non-binding offer to buy the liquefied natural gas assets of Repsol ,with a September 19 deadline for filing bids,said sources briefed on the matter.

Reliance Industries plans to drill one gas well and convert two sick oil wells into gas wells on the MA oilfield in the KG-D6 block as part of its attempts to boost gas production,sources privy to the development said.

The government’s Planning Commission is aiming at a total investment of 51.46 trillion rupees in the infrastructure sector during 2012-17,short of the earlier projection of $1 trillion.

India’s drought has abated with a late revival in monsoon rains narrowing the shortfall from averages to just 8 percent in the season so far,Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

India is likely to see its exports of sugar fall sharply in 2012/13 after poor monsoon rains caused droughts in some areas and cut output,a Reuters poll suggested on Wednesday.

Jaiprakash Associates said it had redeemed its foreign currency convertible bonds totalling $523.6 million,issued on September 11,2007.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing irregularities in the allocation of additional spectrum in January 2002,according to senior officials of the investigative agency.

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd said it has exposure of 300 million rupees to Digital Domain Media which filed for bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S.

Videocon Industries Ltd has decided against bidding for Indian Premier League franchise Deccan Chargers,which is being sold by Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd,Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot said.

TVS Motor Co plans to launch a new product every quarter to respond to stiffening competition,a top company official said.

SpiceJet has given its employees PAY hike of between 5 percent and 10 percent,said the carrier’s CEO Neil Mills.

