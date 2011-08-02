Sensex dips 204 pts to 5-week low

The BSE Sensex dipped over 204 points to 5-week low of 18,109.89 today,amid the lowering of GDP growth forecast for this fiscal and fizzling out of the global relief rally after the US had averted debt default crisis.

Investor relief was replaced by concerns over weak economic recovery in the US,as well as globally,pulling down stocks markets the world over,analysts said.

Realty,metals,banking and IT stocks suffered the most,while Sensex heavyweights Infosys,ICICI,SBI and RCom closed with heavy losses.

Brokers said buying sentiment was hit by the lowering of economic growth projection to 8.2 per cent for 2011-12,from 9 per cent earlier,by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) yesterday — citing uncertain global outlook,high domestic inflation and subdued industrial performance.

Besides,the global stocks dropped after Monday’s rally,as US manufacturing data showed signs of weak recovery. In Europe,there were renewed concerns over euro-zone debts.

The Bombay Stock Exchange 30-share barometer,which had gained over 117 points in the last session,opened lower at 18,283.55. It touched 18,037.87,before recovering somewhat to close at 18,109.89,down 204.44 or 1.12 per cent.

Similarly,the NSE 50-issue Nifty index declined 60.25 points or 1.09 per cent to 5,456.55.

“Yesterday witnessed positive momentum due to resolving of the US debt issue and today the market had a gap down opening on global negative sentiments due to slower US recovery and disappointing Chinese manufacturing data,” said Shanu Goel,Senior Research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio.

Asian stocks declined and the key benchmark indices in China,South Korea,Indonesia,Singapore,Hong Kong,Japan and Taiwan fell between 0.91 per cent and 2.35 per cent.

European stocks markets in UK,France and Germany were down 0.67 per cent to 0.86 per cent.

“Weakness in the global markets and disappointing quarterly results pulled down the Sensex to over 2-month low.

Realty stocks witnessed biggest losses in the market on concern of higher interest rate and sluggish demand,” said Parag Doctor,Associate VP at Motilal Oswal Securities.

Overall,23 of the 30 index-scrips settled in the red,while others gained. Jaiprakash Associates was the top loser from the Sensex pack with a fall of 5.08 per cent,followed by RCom (3.46 pct),SBI (2.88 pc),Sterlite Inds (2.41 pc),Wipro

(2.37 pc),Hindalco Inds (2.22 pc),ICICI Bank (2.08 pc),ITC (2.01 pc),Infosys (2.00 pc),Bharti Airtel (1.86 pc),L&T (1.66 pc),HDFC (1.51 pc),Tata Steel (1.51 pc),Tata Power (1.35 pc) and DLF (1.26 pc).

However,Cipla rose 2.23 per cent,NTPC (2.12 pc) and ONGC (0.88 pc).

From sectoral indices,BSE-Realty dropped 2.09 per cent,Metal (1.83 pc),Bankex (1.71 pc) and IT (1.50 pc).

The total market breadth at BSE remained negative due to selling pressure,as 2,008 stocks ended with losses,as against 856 that finished with gains. The turnover improved to Rs 2,451.52 crore from Rs 2,444.17 crore previously.

