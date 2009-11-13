Sensex bounces back,closes up 153 pts

The Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex gained over 150 points with institutional investors buying fundamentally strong blue-chip stocks in IT and auto sectors.

The Sensex,which had lost 154 points in the previous session,bounced back to close higher by 152.80 points at 16,848.83.

The 50-share National Stock Exchange index Nifty also rose by 46.30 points to 4,998.95. In volatile trading,the Nifty touched the day’s high of 5,017.90 and a low of 4,942.65.

Sensex heaviest and petrochemical giant RIL spurted by Rs 16.50 to close at Rs 2,116.70. IT stocks Infosys,TCS and Wipro also notched up decent gains in the range 1-2 per cent.

Besides IT stocks,auto shares also rose with Hero Honda,Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors recording attracting buying. The sector index gained by 1.50 per cent to 6,777.49.

Secotral wise,the metal index was the best performer at 1.66 per cent.

