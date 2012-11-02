Sena slams govt for inviting Pak team

The Shiv Sena has voiced its opposition to the Union Home Ministrys decision to allow the Pakistan Cricket team to play a series in India.

Manmohan Singhs government is the antithesis of patriotism and countrys self-respect. If that was not the case,the Pakistani team would not have got the green signal to play in the country, an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouth piece Saamna said.

The Sena has been vocal in its opposition to allow Pakistani players to play in India since the 80s. The 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai have made the Sena more stringent in its demands to Keep Pakistani players out of the country. The Sena in its edit also lambasted the BCCI and the present cricketing team. Just because playing with those devils ensures monetary windfall the BCCI has behaved like a traitor. Even our cricketers are taking part in this traitorous act, the edit said.

The paper claimed that other than Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev none of the cricketers had voiced their opposition about not playing cricket with the Pakistanis.

The Sena took a swipe at Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde for allowing cricketing ties to resume in the country. We are afraid to say that Shinde has lot the chance to show some spine. By giving the green signal to the series he seems to have offered his services to Pakistan, the paper stated. The Home Ministry on October 30 had cleared Pakistan cricket teams tour of India for a limited-over series beginning December 25.

Raj meets ailing Bal Thackeray

MNS president Raj Thackeray on Thursday met his uncle and Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray,who is not keeping good health. The 86-year-old Sena patriarch has been ailing for some time and Raj is understood to have enquired about

his health.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App