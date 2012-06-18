Self-interest behind party rivalry,says CPM leader

After senior leader M M Manis confessions about partys killings in the past,another CPM leader,who was demoted in the party on charges of misconduct,has embarrassed the party by alleging that intra-party rivalry has more to do with leaders interest than ideology.

In a face-to-face with a TV channel on Saturday,former CPM Ernakulam district secretary Gopi Kottamurickal,whose misconduct with a woman was exposed by rivals in a sting operation using a hidden camera in his room in the party office last year,said senior leaders had conspired to trap him after he opposed their vested interest in investment projects and appointments in government bodies.

Kottamurickal has said central committee member M C Josephine and state committee members S Sharma and K Chandran Pillai,all confidants of V S Achuthanandan,were behind insulting him. Kottamurickal too had been with Achuthanandan until 2008 when he parted ways with his mentor over a controversial major investment project in Kochi.

Kottamurickal has alleged that he had objected to the irregularities in the appointments at Kochi International Airport when Sharma was its chairman. Sharma had roped in an area committee near the airport to facilitate filling paddy field of 150 acres for a business group.

He said he had written to party state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan against M C Josephine,citing malpractices at Greater Kochin Development Authority which was headed by Josephine.

Sharma,Chandran Pillai and Josephine refused to react,saying they would respond to the allegations only at their respective party forum.

