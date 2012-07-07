See saw: Heritage Reloaded

The third edition of Bandish,a three-day annual festival hosted by the National Centre for Performing Arts,Mumbai,was inaugurated on Friday with an exhibition of photographs of eminent Hindustani and Carnatic musicians. Later in the evening,vocalist Ajoy Chakrabarty presented some of the celebrated compositions (khayal and tarana) of Bade Ghulam Ali Khan.

Chicago Lime

Dramatech,an amateur theatre group started by techies from IIT-Delhi in 1984,is set to inaugurate a branch in Chicago in the US,making its debut with an adaptation of Anita Nairs play A Twist of Lime this winter. Dramatech USA is likely to follow in the same crisp,entertainment-oriented productions as its Indian arm. Heading the US chapter are S Sanyal,Deepak Gidwani and Archana Gidwani.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App