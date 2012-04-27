SC seeks response from UP on acquisition of land in GNOIDA

The Supreme Court today sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s reply to a Greater Noida village farmers’ plea,challenging acquisition of their land for developing Noida Extension adjoining the national Capital.

A bench of justices R M Lodha and H L Gokhale issued notices to the state government and Greater Noida Authority on a petition filed by Bisrakh village farmers challenging the Allahabad High Court decision refusing to quash the acquisition of their village land,acquired by using urgency clause for it.

Around 608 hectares of land had been acquired from village Bisrakh in Greater Noida,where around 15 residential projects are underway.

The October 21,2011 verdict of the high court has been challenged by nine farmers of the village.

After issuing notice,the bench tagged their petitions with similar pleas,which have reached the apex court over in last several months.

The apex court had earlier quashed acquisition of around 158 hectares of land in Shahberi village and the Allahabad High Court had denotified 589 hectares of land in Patwadi village in July last year,sending real estate projects underway in the region into a tizzy.

