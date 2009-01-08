SC declines to consider plea against Lalu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to issue any directions on a petition seeking a probe into allegations of abuse of office by Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for deriving monetary benefits for himself and his family. The petition was filed by JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan,who had contended that there was a need for an independent and thorough investigations into these acts of commission and omission by an impartial agency.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan,appearing for the JD(U) leader,pointed out that despite an assurance from the Prime Minister for a fair and impartial probe,the matter was sent to the Railway Vigilance for an inquiry against Lalu.

However,a Bench presided by Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan did not find any merit in the argument and said,You pursue the matter with the PMO. You can wait for the report of the Vigilance officer. Why do you feel the report would be false?

Following the brief argument by Dhavan,where he tried hard to build a case against Lalu,the court observed that there existed an alternative remedy (for the petitioner) and it would not pass any directions sought in the PIL. There is no question of directing a CBI probe. You can approach an appropriate authority, the Bench said. Sensing the mood of the court,the senior advocate decided to withdraw the petition,which was then directed as dismissed as withdrawn.

The PIL pointed out 10 acts of omission,commission and misfeasance allegedly committed by the RJD chief after becoming the Railway Minister in the UPA Government in 2004.

