SBI slashes interest rate on home,car loans

State Bank of India today slashed lending rates on car and home loans by up to 0.5 per cent,a day after one per cent cut in SLR by the Reserve Bank. The reduction by Indias largest bank is expected to trigger cuts by other banks too.

SBI has reduced interest rate on home loans of up to Rs 30 lakh to 10.25 per cent from existing 10.50 per cent (after 0.25 per cent concession over the card rate),a senior bank official said. The bank is the largest player in the home loan market and is the second largest in the automobile loan business.

On the home loans of beyond Rs 30 lakh but less than Rs 75 lakh,the new rate will be 10.40 per cent against the existing 10.75 per cent,down 0.35 per cent. The new rates will be effective from August 7,the official added. The move will provide strong support to the car companies reeling under declining sales.

The base rate or minimum lending rate of SBI stands at 10 per cent. Base rate is the benchmark rate below which a bank cannot lend.

The new car loan would be 10.75 per cent against the existing rate of 11.25 per cent for a seven-year loan. Now,for every Rs 1 lakh,a customer has to pay Rs 1,699 EMI against Rs 1,725 per month earlier. SBI claimed this as the lowest EMI. With the reduction,a borrower would end up saving Rs 312 per year on every one lakh. On Tuesday,RBI in its first quarter monetary policy review reduced Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR),the amount of deposits that have to be invested in government bonds and other liquid assets,by 1 per cent.

RBI governor D Subbarao cut the SLR to 23 per cent,thereby releasing around Rs 68,000 crore of additional liquidity into the system,even as he left all the key interest rates unchanged in the anti-inflationary stance.

Soon after the policy review on Tuesday,SBI had hinted at lowering lending rates to retail customers.

The one percentage point reduction in the SLR will release an additional Rs 10,000 crore for SBI. That coupled with Rs 6,500 crore released through the reduction in export refinance,may lead the bank to cut lending rates in retail, chairman Pratip Chaudhuri had said.

