Sanjay Dutt gets 5 yrs,Yakub Memon death

Rejecting a request to release him on probation,the Supreme Court Thursday gave Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt a five-year jail term for illegal possession of arms in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case,an attack it said materialised due to the training received by the perpetrators in Pakistan.

Dutt,53,has served about 18 months in jail and has to serve the rest of the five years. The court refused to give him the benefit of probation since the circumstances and the nature of the offence were so serious. He has been directed to surrender within four weeks.

A bench of Justices P Sathasivam and B S Chauhan also confirmed the death penalty for Yakub Memon,a chartered accountant and brother of one of the key fugitives,Tiger Memon. The court said his commanding position and the crime of utmost gravity warranted capital punishment.

It,however,adopted a lenient view for 10 other convicts on death row for planting the bombs across Mumbai,and reduced their punishment to life terms. It said that while Yakub and the other fugitives,including Tiger Memon,Dawood Ibrahim and Anees Ibrahim,were the archers,these subservient minions were the arrows in their hands and their participation in the massacres resulted from misguided notions rather than extremism.

The court also awarded life terms to 22 other convicts under terror charges in its judgment,delivered in six parts and running into 2,198 pages.

The bench reduced Dutts jail term from six years  given by a TADA court in 2006  to five,which is the minimum punishment under the convicting provision in the Arms Act,but rejected his plea to either acquit him or grant him the benefit of probation.

Dutt,the son of Bollywood couple Sunil Dutt and Nargis,was acquitted of terror charges by the TADA court but was held guilty under the Arms Act for illegal possession of an AK-56 rifle and a 9 mm pistol,which were part of the consignment of weapons and explosives brought to India for the coordinated attacks that killed 257 people and maimed over 700.

Dutt had initially confessed to receiving the weapons and to his subsequent attempts to get them destroyed after some co-accused known to him were arrested in connection with the blasts. He,however,retracted his confession in November 1994. While challenging the conviction before the apex court,he contended that his admission of guilt could not be relied upon anymore.

The bench,however,rejected his argument,underlining his retraction was an afterthought and that confession in the present case was truthful and voluntary and had been recorded after strictly following the law and the prescribed procedure. The court also corroborated his confession with similar statements and recovery of incriminating material from his co-accused.

Citing his clean antecedents,association with social work,agony of a prolonged trial and the tag of terrorist,and a new married life with two infant children,Dutt sought his release on probation of good conduct,but the court did not find his case strong enough to exercise its power of discretionary relief.

In an emotional statement issued in Mumbai,Dutt said he was heartbroken.

I have already suffered for 20 years and been in jail for 18 months. If they want me to suffer more I have to be strong. I am heartbroken because today along with me,my three children and my wife and my family will undergo the punishment. I have always respected the judicial system and will continue to do so,even with tears in my eyes, he said. I know in my heart that I have always been a good human being,respected the system and always been loyal to my country.

Dutts lawyer Satish Maneshinde said the actor had told him that he was strong enough to go through whatever the court has asked him to undergo.

He has accepted the judgment. We will go through the verdict and then consider all the legal recourses available, he added. The actor can file a review petition against the verdict.

Also deciding a bunch of appeals and cross-appeals filed by 100 convicts against conviction and by the Maharashtra government against 23 acquittals,the bench confirmed the death penalty for Yakub Memon.

Although he was not directly involved in planting the bombs,he stood behind from beginning until the end,that is conspiracy,planning,handling money transactions,monitoring activities,and making all arrangements for sending people to Pakistan for training in handling arms and ammunition,the court said.

Besides commuting the death sentence of 10 other convicts,the court awarded life terms to 22 other accused in the case under various provisions of TADA,IPC,Arms Act,Explosive Substances Act and Explosives Act,while sentencing several others to varying jail terms ranging from one year to 10 years.

The court also set aside the conviction of two accused and upheld 15 acquittals. Two convicts died during the pendency of the case.

The court held that the charge of criminal conspiracy was proved against all convicts with the aid of 77 confessional statements recorded as per the law,coupled with various evidence in their corroboration and valid recoveries.

