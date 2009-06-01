S M Krishna,the ‘designer’

Published: June 1, 2009 11:11:32 pm
In the tightly-buttoned,image-conscious environment of the MEA,anything remotely non-serious is liable to be dismissed as un-diplomatic,and therefore unworthy of attention. Even if the matter relates to a well-known hobby of its new minister,S M Krishna. The former Karnataka chief minister lists designing clothes for men among his hobbies. His profiles everywhere,including on the Karnataka government website,make a mention of this. But not on the website of the MEA. Somebody in the ministry seems to have decided that designing clothes,that too for men only,wasnt diplomatic enough and therefore needed to be excluded from his profile.
