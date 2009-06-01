S M Krishna,the ‘designer’

In the tightly-buttoned,image-conscious environment of the MEA,anything remotely non-serious is liable to be dismissed as un-diplomatic,and therefore unworthy of attention. Even if the matter relates to a well-known hobby of its new minister,S M Krishna. The former Karnataka chief minister lists designing clothes for men among his hobbies. His profiles everywhere,including on the Karnataka government website,make a mention of this. But not on the website of the MEA. Somebody in the ministry seems to have decided that designing clothes,that too for men only,wasnt diplomatic enough and therefore needed to be excluded from his profile.

