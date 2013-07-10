Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
S Korean anchor says ‘fortunate’ that Chinese teens died in plane crash

A South Korean anchor has sparked a controversy by saying that it was fortunate that the two teenage girls

Written by Press Trust Of India | Beijing | Published: July 10, 2013 2:59:16 am
A South Korean anchor has sparked a controversy by saying that it was fortunate that the two teenage girls who were killed in the plane crash at San Francisco were Chinese,not South Koreans.

The Channel A news presenter,Yoon Kyeong-min,prompted fury in both China and South Korea as he said its fortunate if South Koreans look at it from their point of view.

Channel A has since issued an apology to Chinese people through South Koreas Embassy in China,state-run CCTV reported. The news channels statement called the host’s comment during a live broadcast wrong and rash. South Koreans too have criticised the gaffe over the Internet.

