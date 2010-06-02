Rupee surges to 47.02 against dollar

The rupee rose on Wednesday,pulling back slightly after posting its biggest one-day loss in more than 18 months in the previous session,helped by a firm start in the domestic share market.

At 9:07 a.m. the partially convertible rupee was at 47.02/03 per dollar,stronger than 47.16/17 at close on Tuesday when the unit dropped 1.7 per cent in its biggest one-day fall since a 2.6 per cent drop on Nov. 12,2008.

Sensex rose 0.6 per cent in opening deals on Wednesday tracking steady Asian markets,with Reliance Communications rising more than 3 per cent on a newspaper report about stake sale talks.

But the dollar’s moves versus major currencies would be crucial for direction. The index of the dollar against six major currencies was 0.3 higher and is likely to limit the rupee’s gains.

Most emerging market currencies were stronger compared to the dollar.

The euro was steady against the dollar above a four-year low but looked increasingly vulnerable to another sell-off amid mounting concern that the euro zone’s debt crisis is spreading to its banking system.

