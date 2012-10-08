Rupee declines by 25 paise against US dollar

The rupee depreciated by 25 paise to Rs 52.10 per dollar in early trade today,weighed down by dollar’s gains overseas.

Forex dealers said weakness in Asian currencies against the US dollar and demand for the greenback from importers mainly put pressure on the rupee.

Meanwhile,the BSE Sensex Index fell by 61.48 points,or 0.32 per cent,to 18,880.50.

The domestic unit had ended down by 11 paise at Rs 51.85 per dollar in the previous session on weakness in local shares amid fresh dollar demand from importers.

