RTI boost to Cong claim on narco test CD

The controversy over the narcotic test CD of a bank-scam accused in Chhattisgarh took another turn after Congress claimed their stand has been vindicated by an RTI reply. A delegation of party leaders led by PCC chief Charan Das Mahant and programme coordinator Bhupesh Baghel met Governor Shekhar Dutt on Wednesday and submitted an application seeking a CBI probe in the Rs 54-crore scam that hit the state in 2006 and allegedly involved top BJP men,including Chief Minister Raman Singh. In July,Congress released a narco test video CD of accused Umesh Sinha,manager of a cooperative bank,in which he named Raman Singh and four other ministers as beneficiaries. The BJP immediately claimed the CD was forged. The Congress then filed an RTI query to seek the original CD. The CD we received is exactly the same we released earlier, Congress programme coordinator Bhupesh Baghel said. Party spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said: The BJP has been exposed now. They have been denying this scam from the beginning. The CM and senior ministers are involved. They lied that the CD was forged. The CM must resign now.

