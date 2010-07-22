The parents of Amit Jethva,an environment and RTI activist shot dead in Ahmedabad by two unidentified assailants Tuesday evening,met police officials on Wednesday and complained that they suspected the role of Junagadh BJP MP Dinu Solanki in their sons murder.

The police said they were awaiting a written submission from Jethvas parents to investigate Solankis role even as the opposition Congress demanded a high-level inquiry. DCP Brajesh Jha said,We have asked Jethvas parents to give their statements in writing. Only after they file a complaint giving all the details about the issue between the politician and Jethva and the reason why they suspect him,we can investigate the case in that direction.

Jethvas father Bhikha alleged that his son could have been killed at Solankis behest as he was relentlessly seeking information on the MP through RTI applications and had mentioned the MPs role in a recent PIL on illegal mining in the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. I suspect Solanki could have got my son killed. Amit knew many things about Solanki. All the information he had gathered through the RTI Act,Bhikha said.

A lawyer,Anand Yagnik,told reporters that Jethva had contacted him a couple of days ago,seeking support and saying that he faced threats from Solanki. Yagnik has reported the matter to Sola police inspector H M Kundaliya,who is investigating the murder.

Three days before Jethva was murdered,an FIR was lodged against nine persons for illegal mining at the Gir Sanctuary. Geologist Anil Parikh,who filed the FIR,said a police raid  based on a tip-off from Jethvas group  was also conducted.

According to Bhikha,his son had filed three RTI applications related to Solanki over the past five years and Solanki had threatened him. Two years ago,Jethva had registered a complaint with Khambha police station against Solankis men for assaulting him at Sardarnagar village.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App