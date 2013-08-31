Rourkela: ITI students arrested for ‘raping’ minor

A student of an industrial training institute (ITI) in Rourkela and his friend were arrested on Friday on charges of raping a minor student a week ago.

Police in Rourkela on Friday said they have arrested Govind Gordia,a student of an ITI after a classmate of his accused him and his brother,as well as another ITI student,of raping her in a rented house on August 23.

Inspector incharge of Raghunathpalli police station said that after the victims classes ended on August 23,she was on her way to the bus stop when Gordia and his brother came on a motorbike.

The main accused and his brother offered to drop her. Since she knew Gordia,she did not suspect anything. However,instead of dropping her at the bus stop,they took her to their house in Chhend area of the city and raped her. Another youth also joined the brothers, the inspector said.

Police said the girl did not report the matter immediately out of shame.

She came to the police station last evening following which we conducted a medical examination. Though we have arrested the two,the brother of the main accused is absconding, said the inspector. The two accused were on Monday sent to jail after their bail applications were rejected by the district judge.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App