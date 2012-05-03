Road Min considering building expressways on busy stretches

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is examining the possibility of setting up high-speed roads on routes with high vehicular traffic density,Parliament was informed today.

“The ministry is examining the feasibility of building of greenfield expressways on stretches with high vehicular traffic density on public-private-partnership mode,” Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Jitin Prasada told Rajya Sabha today.

These projects are being proposed along with appropriate development of real estate to make them viable,he said,adding that these projects are at a planning stage.

Meanwhile,the ministry is already in talks with the state governments of Delhi and Haryana for constructing two more expressways from Delhi to Jaipur and Chandigarh.

These are green field projects and expected to cut through separate routes from the existing highways.

The proposed 230 km Delhi-Jaipur expressway is likely to connect Manesar,Bawal,Kushkhera,Bhiwadi,Neemrana to the stretch for the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and other national highway networks.

At present,National Highway 8 (NH-8) is the only high speed link between Delhi and Jaipur. The ministry is yet to workout the plan for Delhi-Chandigarh expressway.

