Revenge killing: Man abducted outside court,beaten to death

In a case of revenge killing,a 41-year-old man was abducted outside a court and beaten to death in a moving vehicle in Rajgarh district by relatives of a sarpanch he had allegedly murdered.

Joravar Singh had just stepped out of the Khilchipur court when five relatives of Biram Singh,the Rajpura sarpanch who was shot dead a year ago,forced him into a Bolero on Thursday. Late in the evening,Sultan Singh and Balu Singh turned up at the Bhojpur Police Station,about 17 km from the court premises,carrying Joravars body.

The police seized the bloodied car jack that was used in the crime. They denied gunshots had been fired,as was rumoured,when Joravar was abducted.

Investigating Officer Amrita Solanki told The Indian Express that Joravar had come to the court to attend an ongoing trial in a crime that took place after the sarpanchs murder.

He was an accused in both the cases and had shifted to another village after the murder.

Solanki said the alleged killers wanted to escape to Rajasthan but their plan was thwarted by an alert sounded by the Madhya Pradesh Police.

When the accused realised that the police in both states were checking all Bolero vehicles,they chose to turn themselves in. The police are looking for the remaining accused.

