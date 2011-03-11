Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Republican says hearings on US Muslim radicalisation will go on

Written by Sheryl Gay Stolberg | Washington | Published: March 11, 2011 1:04:45 am
Top News

The Republican lawmaker who convened a much-anticipated hearing on the problem of radicalisation among American Muslims  lambasted by critics as a revival of McCarthyism opened the session on Thursday by vowing to continue with his inquiry,saying that to back down would be a craven surrender to political correctness.

The lawmaker,Representative Peter King,who is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and represents parts of Long Island,said there was nothing radical or un-American in the hearings.

Indeed,Congressional investigation of Muslim American radicalisation is the logical response to the repeated and urgent warnings which the Obama administration has been making in recent months, he said in his opening statement.

King quoted top Obama administration officials as attesting to the threat of homegrown terrorism. The committees top Democrat,Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi,said Muslims as a community should not be accused of radicalism or violence. He suggested that such accusations could play into the hands of al-Qaeda by supporting its claim that the US is hostile to Islam.

I cannot help but wonder whether this hearing,focused on the Muslim American community,will be used to inspire a new generation of suicide bombers, Thompson said. He also referred to Kings Irish heritage; some critics of King have noted that he was a strong supporter of the Irish Republican Army when it carried out terrorist attacks in the 1980s.

The session,The Extent of Radicalisation in the American Muslim Community and That Communitys Response will also examine what the congressman asserts is the failure of some Muslims to cooperate with law enforcement.

