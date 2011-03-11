Republican says hearings on US Muslim radicalisation will go on

The Republican lawmaker who convened a much-anticipated hearing on the problem of radicalisation among American Muslims lambasted by critics as a revival of McCarthyism opened the session on Thursday by vowing to continue with his inquiry,saying that to back down would be a craven surrender to political correctness.
The lawmaker,Representative Peter King,who is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and represents parts of Long Island,said there was nothing radical or un-American in the hearings.
Indeed,Congressional investigation of Muslim American radicalisation is the logical response to the repeated and urgent warnings which the Obama administration has been making in recent months, he said in his opening statement.
King quoted top Obama administration officials as attesting to the threat of homegrown terrorism. The committees top Democrat,Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi,said Muslims as a community should not be accused of radicalism or violence. He suggested that such accusations could play into the hands of al-Qaeda by supporting its claim that the US is hostile to Islam.
I cannot help but wonder whether this hearing,focused on the Muslim American community,will be used to inspire a new generation of suicide bombers, Thompson said. He also referred to Kings Irish heritage; some critics of King have noted that he was a strong supporter of the Irish Republican Army when it carried out terrorist attacks in the 1980s.
The session,The Extent of Radicalisation in the American Muslim Community and That Communitys Response will also examine what the congressman asserts is the failure of some Muslims to cooperate with law enforcement.
