Report questions role of protection officers

The fifth monitoring and evaluation report on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 prepared by the Lawyers Collective,has questioned the practice of protection officers  designated under the law to assist victims  of trying to effect a compromise between the parties.

It is this practice that creates a concern that POs were going beyond their designated role to conduct counselling and have often misconstrued settlement and compromise as a benchmark of their success in the implementation of the PWDVA, the report says.

It points out how in Rajasthan and Delhi there has been a marked increase in the number of cases where the perpetrator is counselled not to continue violence and the victim urged to go back home,which is far from the role envisaged for them under the law and their testimony in court on the pre-litigation counselling could prejudice outcome of the case. It could be because of an overemphasis on reconciliation in Indian society but this is a worrying trend, said Indira Jaisingh,executive director,Lawyers Collective,Womens Rights Initiative.

The report has also recommended that the 12th five year plan must include provision for appointment of POs as public servants with exclusive charge of work and not additional charge. There are yet several states like Bihar,Jharkhand,Rajasthan and WB that have high level of domestic violence but have not committed resources to the PWDVA,the report revealed further.

