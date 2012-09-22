Reliance Comm hikes mobile call rates by 25%

New delhi: Reliance Communications has increased call rates by up to 25 per cent for both post-paid and pre-paid customers. RCom increased the base tariff to 1.5 paise per second from 1.2 paise per second.

NTPC to mop up $750 mn from overseas

new delhi: NTPC has said it plans to raise up to $750 million via bonds issue and syndicated loans from overseas markets.

StanChart to pay $340 mn fine to NY regulator

New YOrk: Standard Chartered signed a final pact with New Yorks banking regulator to pay $340 million to settle allegations that it hid transactions with Iran.

Maldives may even annul GMR deal

Male: With GMRs $500 million Male airport project hanging in balance,Maldives President Mohamed Waheed on Friday said he was discussing the issue with all stakeholders and is even open to the option of annulling the deal with the firm.

GM recalls nearly 4,74,000 cars

Detroit: General Motors is recalling 473,841 cars globally to fix a condition that could lead the cars to roll when the drivers think they are in park.

ADB,IIFCL tie up to enhance infra bonds

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank has tied up with India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd to provide a facility that would help infrastructure bond issuers enhance credit ratings.

India,Pak sign 3 pacts to facilitate trade

Islamabad: India and Pakistan on Friday signed 3 pacts to facilitate bilateral trade.

Rupee ends above 53-mark

Mumbai: The rupee on Friday gained a hefty 93 paise to close at over 4-month high of 53.44 on massive $430-million capital inflows.

Brent climbs over $111/barrel

London: Brent rose above $111 a barrel on Friday,extending gains from a 1-1/2 month low hit in the last session,as Libyas situation and lower North Sea production stoked supply fears.

