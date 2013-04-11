‘Refused his cut’,Akhilesh Yadav MLA assaults engineer

An assistant engineer of the UP Processing and Construction Cooperative Federation Ltd,posted in Ballia,was allegedly manhandled and humiliated by UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party MLA Narad Rai and his men on Monday. The engineer said the MLA wanted his commission in a construction project.

Using his influence,the MLA got the engineer taken to the local police station forcibly where he was detained for about three hours,before he was freed on the intervention of the district magistrate.

The engineer,Hargovind Chaubey,alleged,”I faced the anger of the MLA for starting construction at the district hospital on April 6 without paying him a cut of 10 per cent (Rs 25 lakh) which he had been demanding for six months.”

The work is related to the National Rural Health Mission and several PACCFED officials are already facing the CBI probe for irregularities in other NRHM construction works across the state.

Chaubey gave the complaint to Ballia city Kotwali police station against the MLA and his men on Tuesday,alleging torture,but no FIR was lodged until Wednesday evening. He said he had not mentioned the MLAs demand for a cut in the complaint given to the police,as he wanted his statement to be recorded before senior officials.

The MLA,however,denied all charges. The allegations of cut money demanded by me and manhandling the engineer are baseless. I did not go to the district hospital that day so there was no question of harassing him. I am opposing the construction of the emergency centre and want a trauma centre to be built there.

The engineer was indulged in irregularities and has siphoned off Rs 50 lakh for which a complaint has been lodged by a party worker,he said.

District Magistrate S N Srivastava,said,”I have inquired into the matter and have found that the MLA misbehaved with the engineer and later took him to the police station.” The DM said he was unaware of the allegation about the MLA demanding his commission.

Ballia SP Onkar Singh said,”The SHO is conducting an enquiry into the engineers allegations. Complaint against the engineer has been forwarded to the DM for action.”

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App