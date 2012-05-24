RBI to arrest rupee fall: Subbarao

With the rupee continuing its free fall,Reserve Bank today indicated that it may sell dollars directly to oil companies to ease pressure on the currency.

RBI Governor D Subbarao,in his interaction with media after the board meeting,also hinted at the possibility of issuance of overseas sovereign bonds to deal with the balance of payment situation.

“RBI will do whatever is necessary. Some structural changes are necessary for improvement in current account.

Meanwhile,the RBI is monitoring the situation and we will do whatever is necessary,consistent with our policy,” he said.

Direct sale of foreign exchange to oil marketing companies,Subbarao said,”has been an issue on the table. I am not ruling it out. I am also not saying that we are going to do it right know. It’s an open issue. We have done it in past. At the moment,we have not done it so far.”

Several experts,including C Rangarajan,the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC),have suggested that RBI should consider selling foreign currency to oil companies as they withdraw huge amounts to buy crude in the international market.

As regards the sovereign bonds,RBI chief said,”I cannot say in favour or out of favour. We have done it in the past,it might be done in the future… but it’s not something that is being contemplated right now.”

India in the past had raised funds from overseas markets from issues like Resurgent India Bonds to tide over the balance of payment problems.

After losing ground three days in a row,the rupee today touched its lifetime low of 56.38 to a dollar but recovered to close at 55.65 after Subbarao’s press conference.

Since March 1,rupee has lost over 13 per cent and 11 per cent since the presentation of Budget on March 16 in the face of withdrawal of funds by foreign investors from stock markets.

The Budget contained proposals like retrospective taxation and general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR) which impacted foreign portfolio investment.

Pointing out that the rupee has been depreciating over the last three to four months,Subbarao said,”RBI is continuously monitoring the situation. We have taken action through current account flows,encouraged inflows and also (steps) to curb speculation”.

The movement of rupee,Subbarao said “is a function of external situation as well as development in current account and capital account and balance of payments”.

Replying questions on the price situation,Subbarao said the deterioration in inflation has been mainly on account of rise in prices of food items.

“We noted that inflation has been a surprise upside for month of April. We also noted that increase has been on account of food inflation”,Subbarao said,adding the central bank will take into account recent developments while announcing its mid-quarterly policy review on June 18.

The inflation,represented by the wholesale price index,rose to 7.23 per cent in April from 6.89 per cent in the previous month,while retail price inflation (CPI) entered double digits of 10.36 per cent in April from 9.38 per cent in March.

“Core inflation,which is non-food manufacturing (items) has remained below 5 per cent. So in our next mid-quarterly review,we will take into account the numbers which have come after our mid-April statement. We will consider how the inflation scenario has evolved. We will take into account the growth statistics and take a decision”,Subbarao said.

