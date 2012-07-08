Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Ramadoss gets warrant for avoiding summons

Written by Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2012 3:12:05 am
A Delhi court on Saturday issued a bailable warrant against former health minister Anbumani Ramadoss,charge-sheeted for granting illegal permission to a medical college for admitting students,for intentionally avoiding its summons and failing to appear before it.

CBI had submitted a report to Special Judge Talwant Singh,saying summons could not be served to the PMK leader as he was not available at his Chennai residence.

I want his presence in the court. It appears that the accused is intentionally avoiding the service of summons issued to him. Issue bailable warrants in the sum of Rs 10,000 against him…, said the court. Ramadoss has been charge-sheeted for allegedly permitting Indores Index Medical College Hospital and Research Centre to admit students though it did not have sufficient faculty and infrastructure.

