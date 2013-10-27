Rainbow in the Sea

With bag and baggage,scrip and scrippage,the flight to Bangkok from Kolkata is boarded. Priced between Rs 9,000 and15,000,the flight is a steal. Another flight from Bangkok to Chumphon and a catamaran ride from there to Koh Tao (for 2,900 baht; one baht equals Rs 1.9) transports you to the Thai island,which in every way,is heaven on earth. The catamaran has an open deck,refreshments and everything else to provide for an enjoyable ride. Good lodging at Koh Tao is priced at an average of 3,000-5,000 baht per night. The main purpose of the trip for any diver is,of course,deep sea diving .

A deep breath,eyes shut,hands clutching the weight belt and the regulator as if clinging on to life. A deep plunge and a big splash,followed by a hasty resurfacing. This sums up the first few seconds of any diving experience. The seas vastness and blue hue coupled with the suns warm yellow creates an enthralling but warm sensation. Floating in the midst of nowhere,there is a serenity that evades us in our everyday lives. The faint chatter of fellow divers goes blissfully ignored as the mind remains rapt in thought.

Deflating the BCD (Buoyancy Control Device),as one sinks deeper into the warm waters,light slowly starts thinning out. The white on the land is replaced by the blue in the waters. Reds,oranges,greens and browns come alive  showcased in the stunning coral and sea creatures. Legs thrust forward with ease carrying the body as weightlessly as a feather. Exhaustion never takes over,and the drive to move forward keeps the body going  a spirit that should be adopted on land. Every breath taken underwater is distinctly marked and fully aware,accentuating its vitality. The warm water embraces you,beckons you,and you follow its call,as if in a trance.

Swarms of fish swim by,out of the blue,and you suddenly find yourself in the midst of a school,bewildered and amazed. Amused by the timorous fish,continuing forward,there suddenly appears a meeting of two adjoining reefs that creates a small cave. A rush of adrenaline flows through the veins as the body cautiously swims through it. On the other side of the opening appears the head of a spotted,leopard fish that is extraordinary enough to hold your attention until it disappears into the blue.

The reefs and the marine life create a utopian world. The tranquillity that prevails is like a balm that mollifies the soul. Tens of starfish cling onto boulders on the sea bed,while black spiky sea urchins try to conceal themselves between the boulders. A closer look at these seemingly simple creatures gives an intrinsic view of their extraordinary bodies,making you wonder at gods creations. Clownfish hiding in their sea anemone homes are ubiquitous. Seeing one peep out,quickly to swim back inside,is a joy. The corals take eclectic forms  sometimes branching out,sometimes towering high and sometimes spreading across large distances like pebbles on a rocky beach.

The mind acts like a camera,capturing as many pictures as it can. The mechanical camera in my hand obviously does the task better. I manage to capture a number of pretty sights for eternity. Time flies by,and soon its time to leave utopia and return to banal land. Swimming up,fins flapping away,the sun grows stronger,as if imparting hope and courage. This time,again floating in the midst of nowhere,the mind is not thoughtful,but rejuvenated and enlivened.

The stay in Koh Tao is ideal. The beach is stunning,the sand is soft,the people always greet you with a smile and a sawadika,the food in the smallest of places is fit for a review from the biggest of connoisseurs and its overall simplicity appeals to the senses. There is not a prettier island closer home.

