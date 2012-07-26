Protect minorities Suu Kyi says in first speech

Aung San Suu Kyi spoke for the first time in Myanmars parliament Wednesday,calling for laws to protect the rights of the countrys ethnic minorities. Suu Kyi sought the emergence of a genuine democratic country,based on the spirit of equality,mutual respect and understanding.

She did not mention last months communal violence in western Myanmar between Rakhine Buddhists and Muslim Rohingyas that left at least 78 people dead and prompted a government crackdown. Suu Kyi faced rare criticism from human rights groups for not offering stronger support to the Rohingya.

