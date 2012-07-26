Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Protect minorities Suu Kyi says in first speech

Suu Kyi faced rare criticism from human rights groups for not offering stronger support to the Rohingya.

Written by Associated Press | Published: July 26, 2012 12:57:12 am
Aung San Suu Kyi spoke for the first time in Myanmars parliament Wednesday,calling for laws to protect the rights of the countrys ethnic minorities. Suu Kyi sought the emergence of a genuine democratic country,based on the spirit of equality,mutual respect and understanding.

She did not mention last months communal violence in western Myanmar between Rakhine Buddhists and Muslim Rohingyas that left at least 78 people dead and prompted a government crackdown. Suu Kyi faced rare criticism from human rights groups for not offering stronger support to the Rohingya.

