Pre-paid cards can be used to pay school,college fees: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed holders of pre-paid payment cards,to deposits school and college fees and pay taxes in addition to buying rail and air tickets within the prescribed limit of Rs 10,000.

The pre-paid cards,convenient alternatives to cash and cheques,are mainly issued by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on payment of specified amount and are used for purchasing goods and services from limited outlets.

These pre-paid cards which are technically known as semi-closed pre-paid instrument,the RBI said,can be loaded with a maximum value of Rs 10,000 and may be used for payment of utility bills/essential services/air and train travel tickets; and recurring payment of college fees,school fees,government taxes.

The RBI has earlier allowed banks,NBFCs and other companies to issue different types of pre-paid payment instruments. In view of the rising inflation,the RBI has decided to increase the limit of the card with minimum value from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. However,the highest denomination for the semi-closed card has been retained at Rs 10,000.

