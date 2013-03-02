Pranab Bangla visit from tomorrow

Undertaking his first visit abroad after taking over the highest Constitutional post in August last year,President Pranab Mukherjee will embark on a three-day state visit to Bangladesh on Sunday.

The visit,significantly,comes in the backdrop of violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Dhaka following the death sentence awarded to Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delawar Hossain Sayeed for war crimes during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. The announcement of the sentence by a war crimes tribunal comes after an upsurge by students at the Shahbagh Square in Dhaka demanding the death penalty for war crimes accused.

New Delhi,however,dismissed any rethink on the Presidential visit given the developing situation in Bangladesh,with Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai asserting the visit was on schedule. We have done a lot of preparation for the Presidents visit. Advance teams have gone. We feel it would be appropriate for the President to go ahead with the visit, he told reporters Friday,adding that the Presidents first state visit also underlined the high importance that India attaches to Bangladesh. He indicated the Foreign Ministry was studying the situation arising out of the legal process as also in the backdrop of the upsurge in Bangladesh.

Asked if contentious issues would be taken up with Bangladeshi leadership,Mathai said the Presidents visit is not designed to engage in political negotiations but New Delhis commitment to sort out unresolved issues would be conveyed. What the President will convey to top Bangladesh leadership is the Indian governments commitment to take bilateral relations to a higher level and to resolve unresolved issues, he said. The Presidents visit will provide opportunity to take bilateral relations to a new height.

Mukherjee will hold talks with Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammed Zillur Rahman,Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Leader of Opposition Khaleda Zia.

During his stay in Dhaka,the President will receive the Bangladesh Liberation War Honour Award for his contribution to the independence struggle of that country in 1971. He will also receive an honorary doctorate of Law from the University of Dhaka.

The President will also visit Bhadrabila village in Narail district where his in-laws hail from. His wife Suvra will be accompanying him. The President will also visit Shelaidah in Kusthia district where the family estate of Rabindranath Tagore is located and where the poet wrote many of his memorable poems,short stories and essays. Minister of State for Railways Adhir Ranjan Choudhury and four members of Parliament  Sitaram Yechury (CPM),Chandan Mitra (BJP),Mukul Roy (Trinamool Congress) and Bhubhaneshwar Kalita (Congress)  besides a media contingent will accompany the President to Dhaka.

