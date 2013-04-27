Pop of the Earth

R.E.V.O.

Walk Off The Earth

(Indie,Alternative pop)

Sony Music International

Rs 165 (MP3 downloads,Flipkart)

Rating: ***

Most of us know Canadian indie band Walk Off The Earth because of their cover of Gotyes Somebody that I used to know. The image of five artistes sitting around,singing and playing one acoustic guitar together was hard to forget and we have been guilty of sharing,liking,tweeting and retweeting that video,contributing generously to the 147-plus million hits that it piled up on YouTube.

Walk Off The Earths first studio album R.E.V.O. is an ensemble of music that breaches genres,showing off the various influences on their music. With only five self-produced works over the length of their career,the title of their album is actually an acronym for the bands motto,Realise Every Victory Outright.

R.E.V.O. is packed with compositions that are easy and roomy,and still manage to pack quite a mean punch. The title track REVO plays out like an anthem and sounds like a peppier,high-tempo inspiration of Mumford and Sons. The strong bass and percussion give the track a foot-tapping tempo,thats aided by the easy lyrics: Close your eyes and take my hand/ throw out what the teacher said/ the revolutions in my head/ raise the mast and set your sails.

Red Hands,which released as a single last year,seems inspired from the American indie pop band Fun,at least in terms of its general mood and arrangement. Of course,the vocals are quite different from Funs front man Nate Ruess. It is easily one of our favourites from the album. One element that strikes us the most about the bands music is its ability to evoke associations. Another track worth mentioning is Summer Vibe,a quintessential summery number that transports one to a sunny paradise. Sarah Blackwoods buttery-yet-powerful voice is a standout.

In other tracks as well,Blackwoods powerful and flexible vocals make her presence felt strongly. The use of a whole range of instruments – from the basic to the exotic  ukulele,banjo among other acoustic instruments,adds a layer of distinction to the bands music and their brand. While the influences of other artistes in WOTEs music make their music familiar and easy to connect with,it also reinforces the notion of them being a cover band really. There is great range and potential,but the band is still to find their own distinct sound. Its a good enough debut,but not the breakout one we were expecting. That said,R.E.V.O. is a like a lavish menu at a diner. Turn on the sound and it will work anywhere  from an outdoor party to a pub,and definitely during a long summer drive to nowhere. In fact,we recommend that last option.

prajakta.hebbar@expressindia.com

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App