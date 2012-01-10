Poll Briefs: PIL against covering statues of elephants

PIL against covering statues of elephants

Allahabad: A PIL has been filed in the Allahabad High Court challenging the Election Commission order to cover the statues of elephants in UP. The EC had ordered the statues to be covered,along with that of UP Chief Minister and BSP supremo Mayawati,on Saturday. The PIL,likely to be taken up for hearing on Wednesday,alleges that the order amounted to violation of the right to religious freedom and hurt the sentiments of the Hindus,because elephant is worshipped in the form of Lord Ganesha by them. Petitioner Anil Kumar Singh,an advocate in the HC,however,said he did not have any objection to a persons statue being covered,referring to Mayawati.

SAD final list out,no ticket for Malvinder

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced its fifth and final list of candidates for the January 30 polls on Monday. Former Indian hockey team captain Pargat Singh is among the five new faces in the fifth list. He will contest from Jalandhar Cantonment. The name of Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singhs brother Malvinder Singh,who defected to SAD from the Congress on Saturday,does not figure on the list.

