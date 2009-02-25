Poignant Punjab

In Pakistan life is shaped as much by who you know as what you do. In this remarkable debut,a range of characters rich in practical intelligence demonstrate the importance of influence. An electrician burdened with 12 daughters persuades his employer to give him a motorcycle; a servant sleeps her way into maintaining her position in a Lahore household; a down-at-heel woman pleads for a post with a distant rich relation.

Each is practising sifarish (recommendation),manipulating the social networks that determine how you rise or fall. There is little grand politics here and no airport fiction fare about terrorists or tribal areas. Each of these eight interconnected stories illustrates elements of Pakistan that are familiar to those who live there,though rarely well understood outside. The grand feudals,with their estates,impeccable manners and bootlegged Scotch,see their fortunes changing. A new generation is rising to challenge them,enriched by business and politics as much as land. The struggle to survive and the risks of failure are all described. It is too easy to tumble into the brothels of Lahore or become one of the many sparrows begging on the streets.

These are also stories about women and men,and sometimes love. Lily,a partying socialite in Islamabad,surprises herself when she falls for Murad,a gentleman-farmer whose overwhelming sense of purpose captures her heart. After being injured in a car accident,Lily had vowed to change her way of life. But soon after marrying Murad she falls back into her old ways,badly disappointing herself in the process.

Daniyal Mueenuddin,who was brought up in Lahore and in Elroy,Wisconsin,has a talent for switching voices. He is as adept at capturing the considered musings of a judge in his Pakistani home town as the blunt instructions of a landlord’s sidekick in rural Punjab. Mr Mueenuddin used to live in New York,where he practised law,before returning to Pakistan to farm-and write. He has reaped a good harvest. Two of his stories have already been published in the New Yorker and one in Granta,and his writing has gathered plaudits from Mohsin Hamid and Salman Rushdie. This collection is all about how Pakistan works: a poignant picture of Punjabi life from top to bottom.

© The Economist Newspaper Limited 2009

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App