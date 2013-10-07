PM: Will take action if negligence proved in Justice Verma death

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has assured the family of former Chief Justice of India Justice J S Verma,who passed away on April 22 after multiple organ failure at a Gurgaon hospital,that responsibility will be fixed if proved that he died due to medical negligence.

I agree with you on the need to fix responsibility if there were lapses in his treatment, Singh said in a letter to the former CJIs wife Pushpa Verma,who had written to him on July 6 alleging lapses in the treatment of Justice Verma.

Besides Pushpa Verma,34 eminent citizens led by former CJI M N Venkatachaliah had also written to the Prime Minister demanding a probe into alleged lapses in the treatment of Justice Verma. They had also demanded establishment of professional standards in the healthcare sector.

In his reply,Singh said the PMO has forwarded her letter to the Health Ministry. And the Ministry is in consultation with the Medical Council of India for further necessary action on the issue you have raised, Singh has informed the family.

