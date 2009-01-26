PM recovering fast: docs

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,who underwent by-pass surgery on Saturday,has been recovering better than expected and could even be fit for addressing public meetings in the next four weeks,doctors attending on him said on Sunday.

We are happy to inform that the Prime Minister is making excellent progress…. He is fully conscious,quite comfortable and is eager to return to work as soon as possible, Dr K Srinath Reddy,personal physician to the Prime Minister,said. In four weeks,he will be able to speak at public meetings, he added.

Briefing reporters,the doctors team said that the tube through which respiratory assistance was being given to Singh was removed at 1 am on Sunday.

Our team is constantly monitoring blood pressure,heart rate,oxygen saturation levels,apart from constant monitoring of heart and keeping a tab on bleeding related parameters. All parameters are better than expected, said Dr Ramakant Panda,the lead surgeon who carried out the by-pass surgery on the Prime Minister.

The doctors informed that Singh is being administered medication and therapies required after such surgeries. We are administering medication to reduce any kind of pain after the surgery. The Prime Minister is also being treated with respiratory physiotherapy and muscle therapy suitable for him, said Dr Sampath Kumar,head of cardiothoracic department at AIIMS.

We are hoping to remove most of the monitoring lines as soon as possible, Reddy said. We are hoping that his progress continues at the same rate,enabling early mobilisation and discharge, he added.

However,the doctors did not give a date for discharging the Prime Minister from the hospital. Today is the first day after the operation. There will be three-four days more when he will remain here, Reddy said.

The doctors said that speaking from his bed in the morning the Prime Minister thanked the doctors and other staff involved in the surgery. I chose AIIMS because I have confidence in your abilities,and to encourage the public to have confidence in AIIMS. I hope the ordinary citizen will receive the same quality of care as you have given me. I am most grateful to all of you for what you have done for me. Thank you all very much, Dr Kumar quoted Singh as saying.

Meanwhile,President Pratibha Patil and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi are learnt to have spoken to Singhs wife,Gursharan Kaur. Kaur is learnt to have informed them about the Prime Ministers speedy recovery.

