PM clarifies: Coalition remark meant for TMC

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has clarified to Union minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar that his remarks regarding difficulties of coalition politics were not meant for the NCP but the Trinamool Congress (TMC),which chooses to make public statements instead of speaking to him directly.

Singh was said to be upset about the TMCs approach and told Pawar that if the coalition partner wanted any change in any policy,she (Mamata Banerjee) should have spoken to me rather than making public statements. I am not inaccessible to you (coalition partners), Manmohan Singh was learnt to have told the NCP chief. They had met before the PM left for South Korea for Nuclear Security Summit.

This came in the wake of Pawar taking exception to the Prime Ministers remarks in the Lok Sabha that the difficult decisions that we have to take are made more difficult by the fact that we are a coalition government.

Reacting to it the next day,Pawar had said in Mumbai,There is not even a single instance where we have caused any hindrance to the government. Making such a sweeping statement has caused anguish and unease to us.

Singhs clarification to Pawar appears to have mellowed down the NCP. Referring to the floor coordination mechanism,Rajya Sabha MP and NCP general secretary D P Tripathi said,We welcome this step. It will strengthen the UPA government.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App