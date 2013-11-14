Phoolan murder accused dies in Tihar

One of the 11 people being tried for the murder of dacoit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi outside her New Delhi residence 12 years ago died in Tihar jail on Wednesday.

The jail superintendent informed additional sessions judge Dharmesh Sharma,who is conducting the trial,about Pradeep Singhs death. In the afternoon,main accused Sher Singh Rana told the court Singh probably suffered a stroke and was declared dead on Wednesday morning. Soon after,another accused Praveen Mittal moved the court seeking an autopsy. Judge Sharma directed the jail superintendent to get the post-mortem done to rule out foul play and ascertain the cause of death.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App