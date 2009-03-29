PHFI gets £5 million for faculty training in UK

The Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) is entering into a major faculty-training collaboration with 12 leading institutes of public health in the United Kingdom (UK),including Cambridge University,London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene,University College of London,and University of Bristol.

Representatives of the institutes led by Dr Sir Andrew Haines,director,London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine are in India to finalise the modalities. The five-year collaboration will include PhD training for 76 faculty members.

This will include one year training in the UK and two years of field work in India. The project will be jointly mentored by experts from India and UK, said Dr K Srinath Reddy,chairman,PHFI. The PhDs are a part of faculty training for the foundation,which is in the process of starting eight to 10 public health schools. The schools are already coming up in Delhi,Gujarat,Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya. Proposals have been sent to other state governments as well. The training is being funded by UK-based health charity Welcome Trust. We are getting a grant of £ 5 million from the trust, said Dr Reddy. The PHFI has selected mid-career professionals from the medical and public health fields for training.

