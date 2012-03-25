Petronet LNG in talks for extra gas imports from Qatar

Petronet LNG is seeking an extra 2-3 million tonne (MT) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the worlds top exporter Qatar,Petronets chief executive AK Balyan said on Saturday. We are in negotiations for a long term contract… We are talking to Qatar for additional 2-3 MT a year, Balyan told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia Gas Partnership Summit.

India is already the worlds eighth-largest importer of LNG and the market for imported natural gas in the country is set to quadruple in value to nearly $15 billion in a couple of years due to a huge surge in investments on facilities meant to process the fuel.

Petronet now receives 7.5 MT a year of LNG from Qatars Rasgas under a long term deal at its 10 MT a year regassification terminal at Dahej in Gujarat. It will also buy 1.5 MT of LNG a year from Australias Gorgon project from 2014,to be processed at its 5 MT a year terminal at Kochi in southern India,which is expected to start operations in October-December 2012. Balyan said additional gas could be received at any of the two terminals. Petronet is also exploring the viability of a third plant in eastern India and will consider acquiring stake in overseas LNG projects in Russia and Africa.

We have definite proposals to look at equity participation and access to resources,We are looking at them and it will take us a few months We do not have expertise in exploration so it will be a consortium approach in tie-up with other Indian companies, Balyan said. Petronet has submitted a bid with ONGC and GAIL (India) for a minority stake in Russias Yamal LNG project,which is set to start production of up to 16 million tonne of LNG a year in 2016.

