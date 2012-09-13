Pawar: Delayed rain will hit crop output

Despite good rainfall in August partially off-setting the deficit,Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said delayed rainfall is all set to hit the output of coarse cereals,pulses and oilseeds compared to last year.

He also admitted that the delayed rainfall may also adversely hit the rice output,but added that it may not be as bad as in the case of other crops.

Monsoon deficiency has come down to 8 per cent and the situation has improved. The sowing situation of coarse cereals and pulses production does not indicate that production will be at last years level, Pawar said addressing a press conference.

He also said kharif rice output will also be affected as water was not available at right time but claimed that it was not going to have major challenge as the government has ample stock.

He,however,said the late rainfall augurs well for the next rabi crop that might offset the pratical agricultural output loss in the winter crop.

Pawar also announced a slew of measures approved by the EGoM on drought on Tuesday. This was to help the farmers deal with the drought situation in Karnataka,Maharashtra,Gujarat and Rajasthan.

