Paul Merchants gets Agent of Year award

Chandigarh based Paul Merchants Limited has bagged top slot among all agents of Western Union in Asia Pacific region comprising 44 countries and has been adjudged as Asia Pacific Agent of the Year 2011.

Chairman and Managing Director,S.Paul said here today that Paul Merchants has clinched the award on the strength of its performance in international inward transfer services. The company started foreign exchange services in 1995 and today it has 600 company owned offices and 20,000 franchise agents.

The company plans to open 10,000 new franchise offices and 50 new company owned offices during 2012-13. Of these, 10 company owned offices and 3000 franchise offices would be in Punjab.

S.Paul disclosed that Punjab accounts for 49 per cent of total business but regretted that Punjab as a destination for remittances had come down from top slot to third rank in couple of years. In reply to a question,he said that due diligence was taken to ensure that all remittances were legally valid and RBI compliant. He said that there were a number of checks and balances to ensure that in no case money laundering regulations were violated. He claimed that vision of the company is total quality and total compliance and it makes sure that all remittances were safe and legal.

He informed that Paul Merchants today had become a large conglomerate having interests in forex,telecom services,tours,travels,holiday packages and air ticketing. Headquartered at Chandigarh,the company had entered into an agreement with Western Union of USA and today ranks as the top principal agent in whole Asia Pacific region.

Ms Aruna Singh,Country Head (Money Transfer) of PML said that the company philosophy was that good values and good business go hand in hand,ethics and business blended with quality make a company like PML what it is today. She said that PMLs Travel Division specializes in leisure travel,corporate travel and incentive tours and the comp0any is already an IATA accredited travel agent. About PML,she said that the vision was to ensure that every receiver has access to the funds sent by his sender from abroad at their doorstep,quickly and as per law of land.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App