Paswan for probe into land racket

LJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday demanded a high-level probe into corruption and discrepancies in land allotments to 1.53 lakh Mahadalits  a conglomerate of 21 Scheduled Castes.

Reacting to reports in The Indian Express,he said: We are startled to know how circle officers and middlemen had used government ceiling price to engage in systematic loot from state exchequer. This has taken place because of Chief Minister Nitish Kumars blind faith in his bureaucrats at the expense of public representatives.

Paswan said it would be only fair to review all allotments by a neutral agency as there had been reports of government giving away ponds,low-lying areas,lands adjacent to rivers to Dalit families under Mahadalit Vikas Yojana.

He said the media,otherwise gloating over Nitishs achievements,had come out with its findings now to showcase real face of Bihar as opposed to a clean image.

Paswan said he would take the fight among SC families through his upcoming trips to tell them how the state government had been befooling them.

