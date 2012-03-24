Panel to look into linking poverty to social benefits

Under attack for poverty numbers,the Planning Commission on Friday said a technical group will look into various aspects of the problem,including the need to link social sector benefits with the poverty line.

Since we are setting up a technical group,we will look at the Tendulkar poverty line… technical group will tell us,how will we link food subsidy… how do we determine beneficiaries then we look whether poverty line is need to be revisited, Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia told reporters.

On Thursday,deviating from its earlier stand of delinking benefits under flagship schemes like Food Security Bill from the poverty line,the Centre had indicated that benefits under some programmes would be provided on the basis of its poverty estimates.

Parents held for bid to kill techie over marriage

The parents of a newly married woman software engineer were Friday arrested for allegedly trying to kill her,after the young techie married against their wishes. They threw gelatin sticks into the room where she was sleeping with her husband,police said. One of their relatives who procured the sticks was also arrested.

Ragapriya,a 23-year-old working in a software firm in Bangalore,had fallen in love with a colleague,Tharamanaglam,and they got married at a registrars office in Salem district on March 14. Her parents and other relatives were opposed to the marriage,police said.

A relative was reportedly coerced to contact a quarry owner and get gelatine sticks. The parents allegedly threw the sticks into a room where the daughter and her husband were sleeping but it exploded in an adjacent room.

