Panasonic India targets WC boost

Cashing in on the football mania during the FIFA world Cup,Panasonic India,largest manufacturers of electronic products,is targetting a sales turnover of Rs 75 crore from soccer crazy states of Kerala,West Bengal and the Union Territory of Goa.

Panasonic,which is the primary sponsor of the Indian Football Team,has kicked off road shows to promote its products during the world cup in Kochi,Kolkatta and Goa.

The road show here was flagged off by N P Pradeep and Mohammed Rafi,members of the National Football team from the state.

Kunal Dua,Panasonic’s Marketing Manager,Sports and Eco products,told reporters here from Kerala alone they were targetting rs 30 crore during the world cup.

Panasonic has introduced a unique ‘Panasonic Soccer Mania 2010’ offer on their range of ‘Viera’ Plasma TV and LCD TVs where the customers can get assured gifts. This was aimed at maximising the wave of excitement and joy during the football seasons,he said.

Sratch cards also would be launched for customers in which there would be an assured gift and one lucky gift,Babu Raj Menon,Panasonic’s Business Head,Kerala said.

The company was targetting rs 1600 crore national turnover this fiscal against rs 900 crore last year. From Kerala,Rs 100 crore was being aimed at against rs 70 crore last year,he said. They also would be launched 3D television in the state.

