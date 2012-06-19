Pak ceasefire violation halts cross-LoC trade,bus service

Additional troops have been mobilised along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district and the cross-LoC trade and passenger bus service on Poonch-Rawalakote road,suspended following tension in the wake of unprovoked firing in Krishna Ghati area by Pakistani troops for the past one week.

Official sources,however,refused to divulge much,saying the movement of troops in border areas was a routine affair. They attributed the continued unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops to desperation to push in maximum militants into J-K during summer. They were not allowing the Indian Army to undertake the usual repair of barbed wire fence along the LoC which gets damaged during snowfall every winter,they said.

Meanwhile,the weeklong violation of ceasefire  which has been the longest and the severest during the past many years in view of Pakistani troops targeting forward Indian positions with even medium and heavy weaponry including mortars and rockets  has adversely affected both the cross-LoC trade and bus service at Chakkan Da Bagh in Poonch district. While there has been no trade on Poonch-Rawalakote road since Thursday last,the cross- LoC passenger bus did not operate on Monday.

It is the Pakistani side who have stopped both the trade and the bus service, said the custodian of cross-LoC trade at Chakkan Da Bagh,Abdul Hamid. The cross-LoC bus service and the trade is likely to remain suspended on Tuesday as well,he pointed out.

Trucks carrying bananas and other goods from the Indian side had left Chakkan Da Bagh for Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Thursday and Friday,but Pakistani officials did not open the gates,forcing the vehicles to return. For the same reason,the cross-LoC passenger bus did not leave Chakkan Da Bagh,sources pointed out.

