Pak,Bangla,SL umpires caught in TV sting op

The International Cricket Council is set to begin an urgent investigation after India TV Monday aired the video of a sting operation conducted from July to September,purportedly showing umpires either agreeing to give wrong decisions or provide match-related information,including the nature of the wicket,or both,in lieu of money.

The umpires seen in the sting were Nadeem Ghauri and Anees Siddiqui of Pakistan,Nadir Shah of Bangladesh,and Gamini Dissanayake,Maurice Winston and Sagara Gallage of Sri Lanka. Shah is part of the ICCs International panel,the tier below the Elite panel.

Gallage and Winston were seen apparently agreeing to give information on the nature of the wicket,the weather and the toss,demanding up to Rs 75,000 per game.

Gallage was the reserve umpire during the India-Pakistan World T20 warm-up match. Winston was the reserve umpire for the Australia-England warm-up game. Both matches were played on September 17.

The footage appeared to show Siddiqui agreeing to consider giving decisions favourable to players named by undercover reporters posing as representatives of a sports management firm.

Shah,who has officiated over 40 ODIs and three T20 Internationals,denied the allegations. This is a plot to malign my character. I was taken to Delhi by a Bangladeshi agent to sign a contract for umpiring in the Sri Lanka Premier League, he told Reuters on Monday. But when I saw these people are corrupt,I changed my decision… I was never involved in anything like fixing.

The ICC said in a statement: The ICC and its relevant members have been made aware of the allegations made by India TV this evening and calls on the station to turn over any information which can assist the ICCs urgent investigations into this matter. The ICC reiterates its zero-tolerance towards corruption,whether alleged against players or officials.

