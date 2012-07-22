Top Maoist leader and main accused in VHP leader Laxmanananda Saraswatis murder,Sabyasachi Panda,Saturday said he wont surrender as is being speculated.

In an audiotape released to the media,Panda,secretary of Orissa State Organising Committee of CPI (Maoist),said the speculation is nothing but silly police tactics.

This comes a week after his wife Subhashree Das indicated that her husband could surrender if the Orissa police withdraw cases against him.

Panda,who was behind the abduction of two Italians in Kandhamal in March,has reportedly been uncomfortable in the party after Modem Balakrishna was made in-charge of Orissa over a year ago. Recently,he reportedly wrote to CPI(Maoist) general secretary Ganapathy about alleged beheadings,rapes and hangings in Maoist camps.

Panda has over 50 cases against him,besides the Laxmananda murder case.

He is also accused of being involved in the February 2008 raid during which the Maoists looted thousands of arms and ammunition from a police armoury in Orissas Nayagarh district.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App