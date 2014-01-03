Oppn to move HC against clean chit

Maharashtra BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said they would move the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra governments decision to give clean chit to politicians named in the Adarsh housing scam.
The state governments act is a slap on the face of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who had directed Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan to have a re-look at the Adarsh report and take stern action against the guilty, he said.
He argued: The CM cited CBI probe as reason for the states refusal to initiate action against former CM Ashok Chavan. However,in the High Court,the governments affidavit has challenged the CBI probe. The government has indicated that the matter related to Adarsh land was under the purview of the state and not the Centre.
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Eknath Khadse said: Adarsh report was the outcome of a probe conducted by a retired judge. How can the government dismiss the charges? They could not pass verdict on the report,which is the property of the state legislature.
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Vinod Tawde said: It was mandatory for the government to convene a Assembly session on the Adarsh report.
