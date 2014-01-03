Oppn to move HC against clean chit

Maharashtra BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said they would move the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra governments decision to give clean chit to politicians named in the Adarsh housing scam.

The state governments act is a slap on the face of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who had directed Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan to have a re-look at the Adarsh report and take stern action against the guilty, he said.

He argued: The CM cited CBI probe as reason for the states refusal to initiate action against former CM Ashok Chavan. However,in the High Court,the governments affidavit has challenged the CBI probe. The government has indicated that the matter related to Adarsh land was under the purview of the state and not the Centre.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Eknath Khadse said: Adarsh report was the outcome of a probe conducted by a retired judge. How can the government dismiss the charges? They could not pass verdict on the report,which is the property of the state legislature.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Vinod Tawde said: It was mandatory for the government to convene a Assembly session on the Adarsh report. 

