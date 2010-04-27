Once upon a time,in 21st century Haryana…

The hip malls and commercial centres which dot the landscape of Gurgaon would have one believe that it is India of the 21st century. The spell is complete with Mallika Sherawat,arm-in-arm with Jackie Chan and Sam Worthington,bursting out of the glossy pages of magazines. Or,tall and fair Jat lads modelling their way to Page 3 parties in Delhi. Or,the routine encounters with Pajero-borne rich,negotiating land deals in the vicinity of Delhi following an overnight upturn in their fortunes after bartering their land-holdings to SEZ promoters.

But that is just the tip of a land called Haryana thats locked in a medieval mindset. A few kilometres further into the state,when green fields and cow dung mounds start rolling by on either sides of bumpy roads,it is time to catch up with the real world. For the ordinary boys and girls of these dusty villages,the real life is not the same as say for Mallika Sherawat. Their destiny is pawned to the whims of self-styled conscience-keepers of the Jat community,who have organised themselves as Khap Panchayats.

With the state reluctant to enforce law,the Khap Panchayats are having a field day  dispensing justice,rather injustice,to hapless people who neither have the means nor the social clout to defy them.

The common and single-point agenda for these kangaroo courts is the prevention of same gotra and same-village marriages. The violation is visited by punitive action,which can range from the bizarre to gruesome. Like a married couple with a son being forcibly declared brother and sister and their infant child handed over to his grandfather. Those persisting with defiance have also paid with their lives.

It is Talibanisation, says Krishan Sarup,state secretary of the Kisan Sabha,who has been a Sarpanch of Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad district. At the root of this phenomenon, according to him,is a clear intent to suppress modernisation.

The younger generations attempt to exercise a freedom of choice vis-a-vis marriage is unacceptable to the obscurantist mind and so,an organised resistance. The supposed bar on same gotra and same-village marriage, in his view,exists only in the case of the weak. There are numerous instances of people with means marrying in their own villages and to women belonging to their own gotras and no one meddles with them. In Chautala village,home to Devi Lals clan,I can cite a score of such marriages, he adds.

Of late,a sub-plot has emerged in this ongoing social violence  attacks on Dalits and their homes. Feudalism thrives on patriarchy and suppression of women and weaker sections, says Jagmati Sangwan,director of Womens Study Centre at M D University,Rohtak,and president of the state Janvadi Mahila Samiti. She says vested interests are active in protecting the guilty in the Manoj-Babli murder case,and also shamelessly campaigning for immunity for the people suspected to have lynched five Dalits at Dulina near Jhajjar. These elements,according to her,feel threatened due to assertion by the youth,women and the Dalits.

The reservations for Dalits in the panchayati raj system have gradually thrown up a new breed of self-confident local leadership. The Dalit village pradhans,even though reluctantly,try to climb on to village chaupals,the upper caste male preserve,and do not always play second-fiddle to the leaders of the dominant Jat community. Job opportunities have infused a bit of prosperity and a lot of awareness. A Dalit marriage today,in numerous cases,is a replica of an upper caste marriage  both expensive and loud. The Dalits make it a point to perform the ghurcharhi custom,by making their bridegroom ride a horse,which is never taken kindly by the upper castes. Thus,there are attempts to quell this assertion of equality.

The social conflict is far more complex than what one is tempted to believe. There is a marked criminalisation too,which is increasing by the day. The countryside is witnessing the emergence of packs of unemployed youth,by and large regimented on caste lines and indulging in crime, says Hisar-based criminal lawyer P K Sandhir.

The Gohana (Sonipat district) case,which led to the torching of the houses of Dalits,was an offshoot of a tiff between two sets of criminals belonging to the Jat and Balmiki communities.

What followed was socially dangerous. Irrespective of the criminality involved,the two sides took positions motivated by caste-sentiments,without caring for the right or wrong.

Voices of sanity are too few. Union Minister Kumari Selja,the most prominent Dalit face of Haryana today,who visited Mirachpur village,the latest to witness torching of Dalit homes  and consequent death of a father and his physically challenged daughter  says,It is impossible for Jats and Dalits,who have lived side-by-side for centuries,to get by with so much tension. I told the Jats of Mirachpur to get the Dalits,who have fled,back to their village and re-assure them of their well-being if they have any conscience. I could see a distinct sense of remorse among them. The onus is on the Jats to take the initiative,she adds.

But there is no such sign. Haryana has a dismal presence of civil rights groups. And unlike Maharashtra,West Bengal,Tamil Nadu,Kerala that have had very powerful reformist movements,Haryana has had none. Even Arya Samaj,which pioneered the spread of education at one time,has been defunct since Independence.

Political parties are unwilling to take a position and risk incurring the wrath of the Jat peasantry. In Haryana,every fifth person is a Jat. The reaction of political leaders to the Mirachpur arson is very shrewdly packaged: We condemn the attack on Dalits and want punishment for the guilty, they all state in unison,but nobody is prepared to go any further and take on the perpetrators of the crime.

BSP general secretary Man Singh,who is in charge of Haryana,is an exception,for obvious reasons. Neither Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda,nor the main Opposition leader,Om Prakash Chautala,has bothered to visit the Mirachpur Dalits to boost their morale and undertake to protect them, he says and points out that no action has been taken against the DSP and the SHO who were present at Mirachpur. He said the same inaction marked the Gohana incident too.

Not all Congress leaders are silent. All-India Kisan Congress president Shamsher Singh Surjewala,who is also a former state Congress chief,has taken on Khap Panchayats head-on. I wonder,where have they emerged from and where were they all these years?, he asks. These retrograde elements have been unleashed by the INLD and the Congress is,unfortunately,not challenging them. The Congress,at this rate,will be wiped out in Haryana, he claims.

Bharat Singh Beniwal,Pradhan of Beniwal khap,who is on the forefront of the Khap campaign,contests all the allegations against khap panchayats. It is a canard spread by our detractors that we are challenging the judiciary or the Constitution of India. The young boys and girls who have been killed for marrying in violation of our traditions have been targeted by their own families, he says. As for attacks on Dalits,he says,We condemn them unequivocally and stand for the punishment of the guilty.

Way back on October 8,1987,some 50,000 Rajputs demonstrated at Jaipur to glorify the sati committed by Roop Kanwar,an 18-year-old widow,at Deorala in Sikar district. Kalyan Singh Kalvi,a former Union minister and Rajput leader,spearheaded the pro-Sati movement. They erected a memorial and some three lakh people gathered to celebrate the Chundari ceremony there. A nation-wide outcry led to an intervention by the government. A resolute government demolished the memorial. That was,of course,23 years ago.

Today,while Home Minister P Chidambaram is burning midnight oil trying to put in place an effective plan to enforce the authority of the state in the jungles of Dantewada,the kangaroo courts in the backyard of the Capital,threatening to usurp the role of police and the judiciary,beg the attention of the State.

