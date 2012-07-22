Obama not insulting,but cheering India: Wall Street Journal

Observing that the truth-telling of US President Barack Obama evidently pricked the thin skin of Indias politicians,a leading American financial daily has said he is in fact cheering the Indian elite and not insulting them.
It is no wonder foreign investors are appealing to their leaders for help against Delhis protectionism. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong alluded to how these policies created a poor business climate during a Delhi visit last week,which follows concerns more openly voiced by the UKs George Osborne and US Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner.
If Mr Geithners boss is now joining the chorus,its because previous warnings have gone unheeded, The Wall Street Journal said in its editorial on Obamas remarks in an exclusive interview to PTI recently.
Obamas truth-telling evidently pricked the thin skin of Indias politicians. Right-wingers,centrists and communists united in attacking him for meddling in Indian affairs, the daily said.
The paper said some Indians may find it hard to accept Obama preaching liberalisation abroad when he campaigns against outsourcing jobs back home,and its true that this president often appears cynical. Washington dents its credibility every time it betrays free-market principles.
Such hypocrisy doesnt mean that Delhi can ignore the truth in Obamas message,that Indias standing in the world will fade without an open economic system, the daily said.
