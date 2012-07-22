Obama not insulting,but cheering India: Wall Street Journal

Observing that the truth-telling of US President Barack Obama evidently pricked the thin skin of Indias politicians,a leading American financial daily has said he is in fact cheering the Indian elite and not insulting them.

It is no wonder foreign investors are appealing to their leaders for help against Delhis protectionism. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong alluded to how these policies created a poor business climate during a Delhi visit last week,which follows concerns more openly voiced by the UKs George Osborne and US Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner.

If Mr Geithners boss is now joining the chorus,its because previous warnings have gone unheeded, The Wall Street Journal said in its editorial on Obamas remarks in an exclusive interview to PTI recently.

Obamas truth-telling evidently pricked the thin skin of Indias politicians. Right-wingers,centrists and communists united in attacking him for meddling in Indian affairs, the daily said.

The paper said some Indians may find it hard to accept Obama preaching liberalisation abroad when he campaigns against outsourcing jobs back home,and its true that this president often appears cynical. Washington dents its credibility every time it betrays free-market principles.

Such hypocrisy doesnt mean that Delhi can ignore the truth in Obamas message,that Indias standing in the world will fade without an open economic system, the daily said.

