Now,royal battle in Rajasthan Cong

Even as former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje triggered a row in the state BJP,another battle royal is being played out in the ruling Congress. Former Bharatpur MP and ex-royal Vishvendra Singh,who swears by his loyalty to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,has accused PCC chief Chandrabhan of being a murderer and demanded his removal.

Asserting that he was acquitted by the court in the four-decade-old murder case,the PCC chief is preparing to take disciplinary action against the former MP,accusing him of having led a mob of over 30 people to attack a gathering of over 300 senior Congress leaders,including him,at Bharatpur on Saturday.

Vishvendra Singh himself was leading the mob that attacked the party meeting being attended by many ministers,MPs and MLAs. Since I was present,I will have to take disciplinary action against him. I have already sent the video clips and other evidence of the incident to (AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan) Mukul Wasnik, Chandrabhan told The Indian Express.

Vishvendra Singh,however,denied the allegation,saying he had nothing to do with the incident which involved some disgruntled elements. Yet,Chandrabhan is publicly hurling allegations against me. I want the people of Rajasthan and India to know that the PCC chief is a murderer and spent several years in jail. He should be removed. My leaders are only Sonia Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. I have already apprised the high command of the truth, said Singh,who joined Congress in 2008. Both Singh and Chandrabhan were in the Janata Dal earlier.

Meanwhile,the row in the Opposition BJP is set to give a breather to Gehlot,who has been under the scanner of the Congress high command in the wake of reports about his indifferent governance,allegations of corruption,resignation of ministers due to scandals,and increasing alienation of the minority community in the aftermath of Gopalgarh incident in which several Muslims were killed in police firing.

